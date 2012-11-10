On Wall Street Trading Desks, Here's What They're Talking About Right Now

Joe Weisenthal
ubs trading floor

Photo: UBS

Good morning.Dave Lutz of Stifel, Nicolaus passes along the topics that Wall Street traders are chatting about today.

  • Red day in Europe. Financial stocks getting whacked.
  • Cliff fears growing. Obama speaking today. Rhetoric already getting sharper.
  • The market fell through its 200-day moving average.
  • Last time this happened was August, 2011, and the stock market tanked a lot more right after we broke through that level.
  • Europe will find a way to make sure that Greece doesn’t “accidentally default” next week.
  • Credit Agricole posts unexpectedly large loss.
  • Gold traders most bullish in 11 weeks.
  • Chinese data decent. Inflation subdued. Fairly bullish.
  • Keystone Pipeline approval coming up?

