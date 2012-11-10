On Wall Street Trading Desks, Here's What They're Talking About Right Now

Photo: UBS

Good morning.Dave Lutz of Stifel, Nicolaus passes along the topics that Wall Street traders are chatting about today.



Red day in Europe. Financial stocks getting whacked.

Cliff fears growing. Obama speaking today. Rhetoric already getting sharper.

The market fell through its 200-day moving average.

Last time this happened was August, 2011, and the stock market tanked a lot more right after we broke through that level.

Europe will find a way to make sure that Greece doesn’t “accidentally default” next week.

Credit Agricole posts unexpectedly large loss.

Gold traders most bullish in 11 weeks.

Chinese data decent. Inflation subdued. Fairly bullish.

Keystone Pipeline approval coming up?

