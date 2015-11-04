Here's a super quick guide to what traders are talking about right now

Via Dave Lutz at JonesTrading, here’s a super quick guide to what traders are talking about before markets open:

Good Morning! US Futures are continuing the rally, led by the Nasdaq adding 20bp as AAPL, FB, TSLA, and PYPL all move higher — but some signs are building a pullback is due, with the S&P having the highest DSI (Daily Sentiment) reading of 2015, along with the VIX rally yesterday coupled with some technical analysis (Demark) showing some caution to the bulls. Over in Europe, Most markets are higher, save Germany where VW headlines have the Consumer Discretionary Names under sharp pressure, hitting the DAX for 20bp in heavy trade. London is on fire tho, gaining 1% as Glencore up 7%+ on initiatives has the miners on the FTSE hopping. Over in Asia, Toyko stocks soar after the Japan Post IPO was very well received, pushing the Nikkei up 1.3% – While Chatter Chinese authorities will open a trading link between Shenzen and Hong Kong by year-end initially had the exchanges on fire, but a later denial capped gains, with Shanghai gaining “only” 4.5% and Hong Kong 2%. Aussie closed basically unch, but those Emerging Markets surged higher again, led by a 1.7% jump in Indonesia, and 1.4% move in Thailand as their central bank keeps rates unch.

Ahead of 5 Fed speakers today – the US 10YY rests near highs after successfully testing and holding 2.2% in the overnight — but that US 2YY is jumping towards 2015 peaks as we await Janet later this AM. The DXY is retreating from yesterday’s highs, but the basket remains well bid as Euro still under pressure from Draghi yesterday, Yen weaker as leverage continues to build, and that Kiwi$ whacked overnight on a further decline in dairy prices and soft jobs data. With the stronger $US, it’s interesting to see most commodities very well bid — with all of the metals in the Green (but Copper up “only” a measly 60bp on headlines Glencore cutting production) — and the Energy commodities continue to build on the week’s gains – Oil up 50bp supported on Brazil and Libyan outages, along with a flooded pipeline in the US — while Natty Gas is popping 1.6% early.

At 8am, Fed’s Harker speaks, followed by the ADP Employment Change at 8:30. Biotech players will focus on the 9:30 presser from the newly formed Affordable Drug Pricing Task Force — and at 9:45 we get Markit’s US Composite PMI. At 10am, we get the ISM Non-Manf. Composite , along with the “Main Event”, where Fed’s Yellen Testifies on Bank Regulation (but Q&A will focus on Policy). 10:30 brings us the DOE data for Crude (API last night said +2.8M), and at 2:30 we have Fed’s Dudley Speaking on the Economy in New York. After the close, Fed Vice Chair Fischer Speaks to National Economists Club at 7:30tonight. Down in Washington, at 10am House Foreign Affairs Cmte holds hearing on U.S. policy after Russia’s escalation in Syria – at Noon Sens. Jeff Merkley and Bernie Sanders hold news conference to introduce “Keep Fossil Fuels in the Ground Act of 2015,” — and at 1pm the Council on Foreign Relations holds symposium on cybersecurity.