On Wall Street Trading Desks, Here's What They're Talking About Right Now

Photo: Flickr / boklm

Michael Block of Phoenix Partners passes along the topics of conversation he’s having with clients:

President Obama speaks at 1:30PM today from the East Room. Rhetoric overnight sees him not budging on his opening gambit – $1.6 trillion in tax hikes over 10 years. Market will not like this, but this is politics.

German two year auction at a negative yield – the last time this happened was July and was a contrary indicator.

Greece looking like a month end event. Spain looking like a 2013 event.

CSCO was less worse rather than better. How it holds up is a big tell.

ANF and SPLS show just how important sentiment is in this tape and especially in the consumer sector.

SEE ALSO: 10 Things You Need To Know Before The Opening Bell >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.