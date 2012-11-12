On Wall Street Trading Desks, Here's What They're Chatting About Right Now

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Good morning. Dave Lutz of Stifel, Nicolaus passes along the top topics he is talking about with his clients right now.We summarize in bullets:
- Bond market closed today due to Veterans Day.
- Market vaguely bullish. Greek yields down a tad after parliament passes austerity budget.
- Chinese exports grew at fastest pace in 5 months this weekend.
- Japanese GDP bad. Economy minister admits country may have gone back into recession.
- It’s been confirmed that the Troika report on Greece is done and “positive” but there’s still no final word on the next aide tranche.
- Fiscal cliff: Blueprint emerging on deal. GOP seems more willing to deal than during the debt ceiling fight.
- Commodities: Speculators cut bullish bets.
