On Wall Street Trading Desks, Here's What They're Chatting About Right Now

Bond market closed today due to Veterans Day.

Market vaguely bullish. Greek yields down a tad after parliament passes austerity budget.

Chinese exports grew at fastest pace in 5 months this weekend.

Japanese GDP bad. Economy minister admits country may have gone back into recession.

It’s been confirmed that the Troika report on Greece is done and “positive” but there’s still no final word on the next aide tranche.

Fiscal cliff: Blueprint emerging on deal. GOP seems more willing to deal than during the debt ceiling fight.

Commodities: Speculators cut bullish bets.

