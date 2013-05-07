A 10-Second Guide To What Traders Talking About This Morning

Dave Lutz of Stifel, Nicolaus passes along the topics about which he’s talking with traders this morning.



We summarize in bullets:

US futures jumping.

New high for Germany’s DAX index.

EU financials rallying after Portuguese bond auction.

The Reserve Bank of Australia cut rates to record lows.

Japan up 3.5% overnight.

Aussie dollar at 2 month lows.

Miners rallying.

Watching Dow 15,000.

