A 10-Second Guide To What Traders Talking About This Morning

Joe Weisenthal

Dave Lutz of Stifel, Nicolaus passes along the topics about which he’s talking with traders this morning.

We summarize in bullets:

  • US futures jumping.
  • New high for Germany’s DAX index.
  • EU financials rallying after Portuguese bond auction.
  • The Reserve Bank of Australia cut rates to record lows.
  • Japan up  3.5% overnight.
  • Aussie dollar at 2 month lows.
  • Miners rallying.
  • Watching Dow 15,000.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.