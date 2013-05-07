A 10-Second Guide To What Traders Talking About This Morning

Dave Lutz of Stifel, Nicolaus passes along the topics about which he’s talking with traders this morning.
We summarize in bullets:
- US futures jumping.
- New high for Germany’s DAX index.
- EU financials rallying after Portuguese bond auction.
- The Reserve Bank of Australia cut rates to record lows.
- Japan up 3.5% overnight.
- Aussie dollar at 2 month lows.
- Miners rallying.
- Watching Dow 15,000.
