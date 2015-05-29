Traders are watching these headlines right now

Via Dave Lutz at JonesTrading, here are 10 headlines traders are paying attention to this morning.

US Futures are in the red, but well off lows of the overnight where they tested yesterday’s floor near 2110. US yields remain under slight pressure, and the curve flattening early ahead of US GDP. DXY has a bid to it, but so do metals and energy, with Oil up 1%

European officials playing down the chances of an imminent deal for Greece despite recent optimism from the Greek camp

Greece – Creditors Say No Deal Near as Frustration Vented at G-7. Schaeuble says that Greece talks “only took a few minutes.”

China stocks were volatile, with the Shenzhen moving as much as 7% intraday before closing up more than 1%. Shenzhen was one of the top performing markets this week closing up 1.9%. From yesterday’s high to today’s low, the Shanghai Composite lost 11.1%. That’s the largest 2-day high-low decline since Jan 22, 2008

The Hang Seng was the worst performing market this week, down 2.0%, followed by the KOSPI down 1.5%. Capital flows to emerging markets will fall to their lowest level since 2009 this year

Former US Fed chair was cited as supporting another Aussie cut, while expectations for a cut from the RBI continued to snowball ahead of its meeting on Tuesday

Japan raises alert to 5 (top) after “explosive” eruption at Kuchinoerabu Island volcano

Intel Said Near $US15 Billion Deal to Buy Altera -NY Post

Moody’s upgrades four top US banks (MS, GS, BAC, and C). MS gets a two notch upgrade due to improved and less volatile earnings.

The Wall Street Journal: expect a sharp downward revision in the real US GDP figure to -1.0%. A wider trade deficit is the main culprit for the minus sign, but weak consumer spending is also to blame

