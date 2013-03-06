A 10-Second Guide To What Traders Are Chatting About This Morning

Photo: Shutterstock

Good morning!From Michel Block at Phoenix Partners, some headlines of the morning:



Europe stronger as fiscal targets are once again kicked aside.

Italy still doesn’t have a govt but everyone back to bulling sovereign bonds. Where were these guys a week ago?

Services PMIs in Europe better. U.S. version of that today at 10AM

China bounces back on promises of fiscal spending hikes. That’s the way. Let’s see if beta bounces on that.

Kim Jong Un getting bellicose.

Leaders yesterday – Retailing, Utilities, Banks, Real Estate. Is this a flight to quality/income? A U.S. centric trade? Some combo thereof?

