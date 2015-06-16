What are traders chatting about this morning? Greece sending stocks lower ...

Good Morning! Global Futures are under pressure, thanks to the Greek Circus (Top 6 stories on Bloomberg all Greece this AM — nothing new, but rhetoric from both sides is growing increasingly acrimonious). While the S&P is off 30bp, it continues to outperform its German counterpart, as the DAX drops 1% to 4M+ lows, led by a retreat in Materials and Banks. Volumes are slightly higher than normal, with Euro-Stoxx trading 130% normal. Athens is off 3.5% and resting on Lows, as Banks continue to get destroyed – Athens has lost 13% in 3 sessions. A sea of red over in Asia, as China was under pressure early on IPO concerns ($US1B in deals this week?) — However headlines that the HK-Shenzen Connect Start Date Announcement was delayed caused heavy selling in the afternoon session. Nikkei 225 declined 0.6%, while in Australia the S&P/ASX 200 eased 0.1% — while the KOSPI lost over 1% as MERS concerns continue

The Greek prime minister overnight has publicly insisted that he will not be presenting any new compromise proposals at the Thursday meeting — so we have a sharp bid in Bunds and Treasuries, albeit yields are off their lowest from the overnight. The US 10YY bounced off 2.31%, yesterday’s lows, while the US 30YY nears a 3% test. Greek Debt is getting whacked, with their 10YY out 70bp to Bunds — and the growing prospect of a Grexit intensified the selling of government debt from peripheral nations. The DXY is higher, making gains against Yen and Euro (there was a Sharp drop in German Confidence) — causing a headwind for commodities. All the metals are red, including Gold despite a sharp pickup in Indian Imports. The Crude complex is slightly higher ahead of US inventory data tonight, while a big is developing in all the softs. We get Housing Starts and Permits for May at 8:30am. Only thing scheduled until 4:30 API data.

