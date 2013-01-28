On Wall Street Trading Desks, Here's What They're Chatting About Today

Photo: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty

Markets not really going anywhere, except in China, where markets soared thanks to better-than-expected industrial profits.

In the meantime, the S&P 500 is on an 8-day win-streak.

Shinzo Abe gives speech about the 2% inflation target.

Swiss Ministers say strong Franc is still a concern.

Fed like to keep the monetary “spigot” open this week, according to WSJ’s Jon Hilsenrath.

Hedge funds increase commodity long bets at the fastest pace in 6 months.

The lockstep moves in global stocks are breaking down.

More signs of housing recovery: Sales of air conditioners/furniture/etc. are growing.

