On Wall Street Trading Desks, Here's What They're Chatting About Today

Joe Weisenthal
London Trading Floor Bankers Traders

Photo: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty

Dave Lutz of Stifel, Nicolaus passes along the top stories that people are talking about today.

We summarize in bullets.

  • Markets not really going anywhere, except in China, where markets soared thanks to better-than-expected industrial profits.
  • In the meantime, the S&P 500 is on an 8-day win-streak.
  • Shinzo Abe gives speech about the 2% inflation target.
  • Swiss Ministers say strong Franc is still a concern.
  • Fed like to keep the monetary “spigot” open this week, according to WSJ’s Jon Hilsenrath.
  • Hedge funds increase commodity long bets at the fastest pace in 6 months.
  • The lockstep moves in global stocks are breaking down.
  • More signs of housing recovery: Sales of air conditioners/furniture/etc. are growing.

