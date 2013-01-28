On Wall Street Trading Desks, Here's What They're Chatting About Today

Photo: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty
Good morning!Dave Lutz of Stifel, Nicolaus passes along the top stories that people are talking about today.
We summarize in bullets.
- Markets not really going anywhere, except in China, where markets soared thanks to better-than-expected industrial profits.
- In the meantime, the S&P 500 is on an 8-day win-streak.
- Shinzo Abe gives speech about the 2% inflation target.
- Swiss Ministers say strong Franc is still a concern.
- Fed like to keep the monetary “spigot” open this week, according to WSJ’s Jon Hilsenrath.
- Hedge funds increase commodity long bets at the fastest pace in 6 months.
- The lockstep moves in global stocks are breaking down.
- More signs of housing recovery: Sales of air conditioners/furniture/etc. are growing.
For more on what’s going on this morning, see the 10 things you need to know >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.