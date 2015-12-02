Here's a super quick guide to what traders are talking about right now

Via Dave Lutz at JonesTrading, here’s a quick guide to what traders are talking about on Tuesday morning:

Ahead of us today, we have Fed’s Lockhart (2015 Voter) speaking on U.S. Economy at 8:10, while Yellen Makes Welcoming Remarks at 8:30, right when ADP Employment and Nonfarm Productivity hit. ISM New York posts at 9:45, just before the Bank of Canada Rate Decision at 10am. We get DOE data for Crude at 10:30 — then all eyes on the Fed, with Yellen speaking to the Economic Club of Washington at 12:25, the Beige Book release at 2pm, and Fed’s Williams (2015 Voter) delivering a Outlook Speech at 3:40. Down in Washington – Senate meets at 9:30am; to consider budget reconciliation legislation that would repeal key parts of Obamacare, bar any federal funds for Planned Parenthood and its affiliates, while the House meets at 10am; to consider reauthorizing education programs through fiscal 2020.