Here's A 10-Second Guide To What Traders Are Talking About This Morning

Dave Lutz of Stifel, Nicolaus has the roundjup of what everyone is talking about today.

Read it and catch up fast:

Good Morning! US futures are holding yesterday’s gains — off only very small. For those keeping score, the FOMC “Drift” worked again, with the INDU registering a 1.4% gain in the 24 hours surrounding the announcement. Nasdaq continues to underperform, with NDX futures off 25bp, spilling over from weak action in FB (-4% on 70M share offering), TWTR (-1.5%), INTC (-50bp) — but ORCL a bright spot, adding 2.7% on better #s. Over in Europe, markets are all surging in heavy volume — most major exchanges up ~1.5% on 150% the normal 20day average trading. The EU Fins are cheering the Banking Resolution headlines, adding over 2%, and Yields are tightening in the PIIGS providing more momentum. Macro traders are keeping an eye on Turkey’s market — off 1% – trying to stabilise after being smacked for over 8% earlier this week on Political stability concerns. In Asia, The Nikkei jumped 1.8% in heavy volume as the Yen collapsed to a 5Y low against the Dollar — The BOJ meeting overnight looms large. Aussie leapt 2% on Fed tailwinds, and a massive liquidity injection by the PBOC to stabilise short-term rates in China. EM remains resilient, despite the Fed headwind — a sharp contrast to last May’s “taper Tantrum” induced angst. Reminder, we have a S&P (3 add/3 delete from S&P 500, 5 add/5 delete from S&P 400, 3 adds/3 deletes for S&P 600), Nasdaq (deleting the smallest securities in the index and replacing them with the largest eligible) and Russell index (9 IPO additions to the Russell 1000 index and 46 additions to the Russell 2000) rebalance tomorrow. Homebuilders remain in focus today with KBH’s numbers — The ITB has surged through the 200dma, and nearing 4M highs.

The 10YY is trickling lower as Investors continue to cover short positions, and the DXY is giving up some of it’s gains from yesterday — a slight headwind for Commodities. The Oil complex is mixed as more disruption headlines flow from Libya — while Nat gas is popping 2% ahead of a DOE report anticipating a near-record drawdown in supplies. Gold is on a 6month Low, has a quick trip under $US1200 before a small pop above, while Silver is getting smacked for 4% (but has still outperformed Gold by 1% over the last week). The Yellen confirm could come today — Bernanke expected to step down by very early next year

