Here's a super-quick guide to what traders are talking about right now

Dave Lutz, head of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) at JonesTrading, has a quick overview of what traders are watching on Thursday ahead of the US market open.

In brief:

Here’s Lutz:

Good Morning! US Futures are retreating slightly, with the Russell off 10bp as Oil prices retreat slightly from yesterday’s surge. Euro markets are playing catch-up, with the DAX up 70bp with a surge for energy shares following yesterday’s jump in oil prices – Banks gaining in Europe, with DB adding another 60bp but well off overnight highs — The main weakness can be found in Travel-and-leisure stocks on higher energy costs. The FTSE is up 1% with the Miners ripping higher in London — While Saudi Rebounding 1% after a 10% whack the last 2 days. In Asia, Topix jumped nearly 1% as exporters reacted to the weaker yen – Australia jumped 1% on materials and energy – Shanghai climbed 40bp — Russia jumping on higher Oil prices, shrugging off Syria-US Angst — While India was the standout loser, hit for 1.7% after they launched air strikes at targets inside Pakistan.

The US 10YY is following Bund Yields higher, climbing upside yesterday’s peaks and nearing 1.6% and Fed Funds climb to 54% for December ahead of 4 Fed Speakers scheduled to speak today — Lockhart, Powell, Kashkari, and Yellen. The $ is making sharp gains against Yen as Japanese retail sales came in weak and Kuroda talked deeper negative rates. Despite the headwinds of a stronger $, Industrial metals continue to rally as Ore gains another 3% in China, Zinc climbs 30bp and Copper holds yesterday’s bid. Oil is retreating slightly as more analysts question the teeth of the OPEC announcement and Gasoline gets hit for 1% – Softs look well bid across the board.

Full slate of headers kicks off at 8:30am, with US GDP, Wholesale Inventories and Initial Jobless Claims — Just before Fed’s Lockhart speaks at 8:50 and Treasury Secretary Lew chatters at 9am. At 10 we get another headline dump with Pending Home Sales for August and Fed’s Powell speaks. 10:30 brings Natty Gas Inventory data. This afternoon sees Fed’s Kashkari speaking at 2pm, and Yellen speaking after the close (Bloomberg reports 4pm, but I have seen 4:45 from Reuters). Busy day in Washington, with the Supreme Court expected to issue new list of cases at 9:30, and WFC CEO Stumpf entering the Lion’s den of the House Financial Services Committee at 10am.