Here's a super-quick guide to what traders are talking about right now

Dave Lutz, the head of Exchange Traded Funds at JonesTrading, has a quick guide to what is going on in markets on Thursday.
In brief:
- It’s the busiest day of earnings season for S&P 500 companies. Alphabet, Amgen, and Amazon all report after the market close. Twitter, which is not on the S&P, reported pre-market and beat on earnings and revenue, but is laying off 9% of its workforce as it struggles to find a buyer.
- US stock futures are little changed, and are getting some support from news that Qualcomm has agreed to buy NXP Semiconductors for $47 billion in an all-cash deal. It’s the largest deal ever in the semiconducter industry.
- Durable goods orders and initial jobless claims data cross at 8:30 a.m. ET, while pending home sales numbers will be released at 10 a.m.
Here’s Lutz:
Good Morning, and welcome to the busiest day of Earnings Season, with over 10% of the SPX reporting. Futures were under pressure on disappointing Chinese data, but M&A (QCOM/NXPI) has propelled Spoos up 20bp into the green. Over in Europe, a sea of red with the DAX off 10bp as Fins come off highs with DB reversing early gains from #s. Staples and Energy are leading to the upside, but those “Yield Proxies” may weaken as we have a sharp selloff in Global Sovs. In London, the FTSE is almost unchanged with HC leading, while Fins are lower on BARC Numbers. Volumes are strong, with most exchanges trading 20-40% heavier than norm. A sharp fall in Chinese industrial profit growth weighed in Asia – Hang Seng lost 80bp, Nikkei lost 30bp, Shanghai closed in the red, dragged lower by Autos and Big Oil, while ASX loses $40b in two days to 5week lows as retail and energy hit Aussie for 1.2% in heavy trade.
Bund Yields continuing to jump higher as peeps stress about ECB tapering, while Gilt Yields are popping and Pound hitting one-week high on better GDP. This is dragging US Yields higher, with the US 2-year bond yields nearing 5-month highs. The DXY is weaker against Euro, while Kuroda headers overnight have a bid to Yen. Ore finally retreated in Chain, but all base metals are higher with the falling $, while the Energy Complex is mixed — WTI struggling to hold a bid, but Natty gas continues to get hit into Expiry later today. Softs showing a nice bid across the board.
Ahead of us today, we get Durable Goods Orders and Weekly Jobless Claims at 8:30 – Pending Home Sales for September hit at 10am, just before the Natty Gas Inventory data at 10:30. At 11 we get Kansas City Fed Manf. Activity, and at 1pm focus turns to the US Auction of $28 Bln in 7-Year Notes, right when ECB’s Mersch Speaks. At 2:30, Natty Gas Contracts Roll with the close of NYMEX. We should be getting single-stock headers from the speakers at Sohn Canada throughout the session, and after the close we get numbers from AMGN, AMZN, GOOGL, LNKD, CY, CBI, BIDU, HLS among others.
NOW WATCH: LIZ ANN SONDERS: The most unsettling outcome for the markets would be a surprise Trump win
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.