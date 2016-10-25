Here's a super-quick guide to what traders are talking about right now

Dave Lutz, head of Exchange Traded Funds at JonesTrading, has a quick overview of what traders are watching on Tuesday.

In brief:

Here’s Lutz:

Good Morning! US Futures are up small, with QQQs adding to their record close as a sea of Earnings reports roll across my Bloomie. It’s a mixed bag across the Atlantic, with Fins coming under pressure in Europe early – Numerous Italian banks just halted limit down and DB off 3%. The DAX is up 30 bp to a new 2016 peak tho, as Basic Resource Stocks continue to act well on Anglo headers, and Telecom jumping on Orange #s. The Miners have London gaining 40 bp, while Discretionary shares are under some pressure. Over in Asia, Shanghai closed basically flat – Weaker GDP weighed on South Korea – Nikkei climbed 80 bp to 6month highs as the Yen broke lower – Aussie climbed over 50bp as the Miners rallied. Gains in the ASX were tempered late by the Dreamworld tragedy, while Hong Kong was slightly lower with Macau +2% one of the few bright spots thanks to upgrades.

We have some decent selling of Gilts and Bunds ahead of Mark Carney and Mario Draghi later today — driving the US 10YY thru yesterday’s peaks and nearing 1.8%. The DXY is flat as Fed Funds rest at 74% for December — The Euro remains near seven-month low despite a stronger IFO survey outta Germany, while the Loonie continues rallying on Poloz comments last night. The $/Y remains in focus, busting upside 104.50 in the overnight. Metals are on Fire this AM. Zinc, Nickel, Copper and Lead all 2%+ higher. Ore was limit up in China to the highest since 2014 — Oil is adding 50bp as it continues to hold $50 tests, while Natty is rebounding 80bp from yesterday’s 4%+ smack. Softs look marginally bid across the complex.

Ahead of us today, we get FHFA House Price Index / Case-Shiller at 9am. The Bank of England Bond-Buying Operation Results hit at 9:50, just before the 10 am release of US Consumer Confidence Index and Richmond Fed. At 10:30 ECB President Draghi Speaks in Berlin, right when UK’s Carney Appears at House of Lords Economic Committee. At 1pm we have the US Treasury Auction of $26 Bln 2-Year Notes, and at 1:20 Fed’s Lockhart (NonVoter) Speaks. After the close, we get API Inventories for crude, along with a sea of earnings headlines: AAPL, P, COF, DFS, ESRX, CMG among others.