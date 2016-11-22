Here's a quick guide to what traders are talking about right now

Dave Lutz, the head of Exchange Traded Funds at JonesTrading, has an overview of what’s happening in markets on Tuesday:

Good Morning! Spoos, Russell and Nazzy all breaking above yesterday’s record closes early, but a retreating WTI and renewed bid into Treasuries have Futures coming off peaks. It’s a Sea of green across Europe, with the DAX adding 60bp as the Fins jump nearly 2%, while the FTSE is ripping 1% higher as the Miners are on Fire — Anglo up 5%, BHP 4% and Rio 3%. The only market red is Switzerland, where Luxury hit as Swiss Watch Exports collapse sharply. In Asia, investors were rattled by two earthquakes, with a 7.4 magnitude quake that struck off the coast of Fukushima prefecture in Japan and a 5.6 magnitude tremor off the north island of New Zealand. TEPCO reported no abnormalities at its nuclear plants. Nikkei still closed 30bp higher, Hong Kong leapt almost 2% as Casinos continued their trajectory, while the Philippines were whacked for 2.5% as property shares got hit.

The DXY is under pressure against Pound, Euro and a rebounding Aussie$ as the 10YY breaks below yesterday’s lows under 2.3%. Bunds seeing a sharp bid, driving their yields off almost 5bp, but JGBs continued to defy the BOJ, with Yields closing slightly higher overnight. Ore in China ripped 5% higher, hitting “Limit Up” as winter weather skews the contract higher. Copper is up another 1.3%, and even Gold is higher slightly this AM. Oil is basically unchanged as more headers come out of OPEC, and traders eyeball the $50 resistance level. Natty gas is coming under pressure after the recent 10% rip higher, while Softs are mostly lower.

Ahead of us today, we get Canadian Retail Sales at 8:30 – Bank of England Bond-Buying Operation Results at 9:50, just before US Existing Home Sales for October, the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index and Eurozone Consumer Confidence at 10. At 1pm, the US Treasury sells 5-Year Notes, and after the close we get API data for Crude. South of the border, Mexican Equity Exchanges are closed today for Holiday.