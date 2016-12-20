Here's a super-quick guide to what traders are talking about right now

Dave Lutz, the head of Exchange Traded Funds at JonesTrading, has a brief overview of what traders are watching on Monday:
Markets:
- Very Quiet globally. US Futures up small with Industrials leading. In Europe, Quiet trade with defensive stocks including utilities, real estate and technology firms rising.
- Chinese iron-ore futures dropped sharply overnight. Copper off 1.5%. Miners weak globally.
- EU Banks under pressure with Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena down around 7%. DAX basically unchanged despite IFO Blowout.
- “Some analysts pointed to concern about escalating tensions between the U.S. and China as a factor weighing on the dollar Monday.” (Source)
- Shanghai lost 20bp as eyes remain on their bond sell-off. Japan quiet into BOJ tonight. Aussie bucks trend to close 40bp higher as Banks jumped on ratings affirmation.
- Dollar basically unchanged. Making gains against Euro, Pound and those Commodity Currencies. Yen weaker though.
- Volumes are thinning before the December holiday season and end of the year, with trading in German bund futures about half the average for the past five days.
- Oil prices rose on Monday as a weaker dollar and the delay of new Libyan oil exports boosted benchmarks.
- Fed Chair Janet Yellen will be speaking on “the State of the Job Market” at 1330 EST/1830 GMT, an opportunity for market players to gauge her assessment of the U.S. economy.
- 3-month CNH Hibor rises 14bps to 8.45% (11-month high). Key HK renminbi lending rate stuck at exactly 10% for second straight day – FT.
Headlines:
- German businesses reported their strongest trading conditions in more than four years in December (IFO)
- Donald Trump Is Poised to Win Electoral College – Attempts to persuade electors to shun the president-elect appear to fail
- Apple and Ireland plan appeals of the EU Tax Ruling this week
- OIL – Libya ‘Elephant,’ Sharara Oil Fields Not Operating: NOC
- Economists doubtful on three Fed interest rate rises – FT survey suggests just two increases in 2017, with the first not until June
- Soaring price growth in China’s top cities has slowed almost to a standstill
- “Investors turned cautious after China’s top leaders said over the weekend they would stem asset bubbles in 2017 and place greater importance on the prevention of financial risk”
- Volkswagen Nears Deal to Add Another $1 Billion to Emissions Scandal Costs — WSJ
- India imposes new rules on cash deposits – Bank customers in India will be barred from depositing more than Rs5,000 — equivalent to around $75
- ‘Rogue One, A Star Wars Story’ Rakes In $155 Million in North America
