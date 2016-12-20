Here's a super-quick guide to what traders are talking about right now

Dave Lutz, the head of Exchange Traded Funds at JonesTrading, has a brief overview of what traders are watching on Monday:

Markets :

Very Quiet globally. US Futures up small with Industrials leading. In Europe, Quiet trade with defensive stocks including utilities, real estate and technology firms rising.

Chinese iron-ore futures dropped sharply overnight. Copper off 1.5%. Miners weak globally.

EU Banks under pressure with Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena down around 7%. DAX basically unchanged despite IFO Blowout.

“Some analysts pointed to concern about escalating tensions between the U.S. and China as a factor weighing on the dollar Monday.” (Source)

Shanghai lost 20bp as eyes remain on their bond sell-off. Japan quiet into BOJ tonight. Aussie bucks trend to close 40bp higher as Banks jumped on ratings affirmation.

Dollar basically unchanged. Making gains against Euro, Pound and those Commodity Currencies. Yen weaker though.

Volumes are thinning before the December holiday season and end of the year, with trading in German bund futures about half the average for the past five days.

Oil prices rose on Monday as a weaker dollar and the delay of new Libyan oil exports boosted benchmarks.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen will be speaking on “the State of the Job Market” at 1330 EST/1830 GMT, an opportunity for market players to gauge her assessment of the U.S. economy.

3-month CNH Hibor rises 14bps to 8.45% (11-month high). Key HK renminbi lending rate stuck at exactly 10% for second straight day – FT.

Headlines :

German businesses reported their strongest trading conditions in more than four years in December (IFO)

Donald Trump Is Poised to Win Electoral College – Attempts to persuade electors to shun the president-elect appear to fail

Apple and Ireland plan appeals of the EU Tax Ruling this week

OIL – Libya ‘Elephant,’ Sharara Oil Fields Not Operating: NOC

Economists doubtful on three Fed interest rate rises – FT survey suggests just two increases in 2017, with the first not until June

Soaring price growth in China’s top cities has slowed almost to a standstill

“Investors turned cautious after China’s top leaders said over the weekend they would stem asset bubbles in 2017 and place greater importance on the prevention of financial risk”

Volkswagen Nears Deal to Add Another $1 Billion to Emissions Scandal Costs — WSJ

India imposes new rules on cash deposits – Bank customers in India will be barred from depositing more than Rs5,000 — equivalent to around $75

‘Rogue One, A Star Wars Story’ Rakes In $155 Million in North America

