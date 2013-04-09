A 5-Second Guide To What Traders Are Talking About This Morning

Michael Block at Phoenix Partners gives the ultra-short guide to what traders are talking about this morning.



…few things on my mind…Yen almost to 100 now. Econ Advisor to government calls this level appropriate. How will exporters fare on earnings and guidance? That’s the big question.

China CPI light after Feb’s upside spike.

This will calm down the hawkish fears in China.

Portugal and Greece back under control in Europe for the time being.

Soros speaks at 11:15AM ET.

Bernanke says raising IOER will be first step in tightening, but economy has a lot of work to do before they think about doing that tomorrow. MINUTES TOMORROW AT 2PM. IF PEOPLE FREAK ON PERCEIVED HAWKISHNESS, BUYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY

Jury out on AA. Focus turns to JPM and WFC Friday morning.

