Here's a super-quick guide to what traders are talking about as global markets tank

Via Dave Lutz, head of ETFs at Jones Trading, here’s a quick guide to what traders are talking about on this chaotic Friday:

Morning — Wow. UK Out (51.9% to 48.1%), Those below 24years old were 75% remain, “Leave” overwhelmingly voted by those over 50. Cameron to resign within 3months – Boris Johnson the bookie favourite to replace him.

FTSE Futures were off nearly 9% at one point, Down “only” 3% now. Of interest, confidence in EU has collapsed — DAX and EuroStoxx off 6%+. What’s interesting is that the French CDS (+50bips) has moved significantly more than the UK CDS (+40 bips) notes our London Office. Italy is off 10% as Banks across Europe get decimated — EU Bank Index off 13%, London Banks off 10%, halving losses while Homebuilders are getting smoked by nearly 25%. Gold Miners ripping higher.

Asia was a bloodbath — Nikkei off 8%, Aussie -3%, Hong Kong -3% and China -1.3%.

ES traded below 2000, losing 5.5% and triggering trading halts – Has almost cut those losses in half after a sharp bounce off the 200dma, 2050 1st line of heavy resistance, 2068 50dma as well. VIX was +52% earlier. Let’s see if the buy tickets emerge as US Traders get going, this is smelling like a big “Buy the News.”

In FX: Sterling falls to lowest level since 1985 – USD/JPY briefly drops below 100 to a 2 1/2-yr low — Heavy chatter BOJ stepped in there. DXY leapt thru the 200dma above 96.50 before retreating. Swiss National Bank became the first bank to intervene directly in the markets.

In Commods: Havens on FIRE: GOLD traded as high as $1358, currently up 5%. US 10YY takes out nearly 4year lows. Touched 1.4% before springboarding. German 10Y Bunds dove below -15bp, now at -6bp. Industrial commods smacked — Copper and Zinc off 2%, Oil off nearly 4%.

Predictions: