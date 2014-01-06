Here's What Traders Are Reading While They Wait For Football To Get Started

Everyone will be focused today on NFL playoff football.

In the meantime, here’s a look at some stuff that traders are talking about today, courtesy of Dave Lutz of Stifel, Nicolaus.

“China is likely to see as many as 300 initial public offerings this year raising up to 250 billion yuan ($41B) after the IPO market was frozen for 14 months.” (Shanghai Daily)

“Emerging market equity funds limped into 2014. In a report published today, funds tracked by EPFR Global recorded net outflows totaling almost $US11.9 billion during the fourth quarter – There were some bright spots for emerging market-focused stock funds. EPFR reports that equity funds focused on China had inflows of $US2.2 billion during the fourth quarter of 2013, while funds focused on Korea had net inflows of $US1.42 billion.” (Barron’s)

‘The Federal Reserve could well consider cutting its bond-buying by more than a $US10 billion monthly increment in the future, Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser said on Saturday, floating $US25 billion as a hypothetical amount – “I have no problem with gradually unwinding it, but my preference would be to move a little quicker and end it sooner rather than later”‘ (Reuters)

“What the Smart Money Says About Bonds – Bond investors just closed the books on a rough 2013. Barron’s surveyed some of the best fixed-income investors to hear what they expect this year.” (Barron’s)

“It has been decades since parts of the Midwest experienced a deep freeze like the one expected to arrive Sunday, with potential record-low temperatures – This “polar vortex,” as one meteorologist calls it, is caused by a counterclockwise-rotating pool of cold, dense air. The frigid air, piled up at the North Pole, will be pushed down to the U.S., funelling it as far south as the Gulf Coast.” (CBS)

Since Apple confirmed the deal with China Mobile, brokerages have been swiftly reducing their earnings forecast for the world’s largest carrier by subscribers because of steep capital outlays for a new network and anticipated handset subsidies – The carrier will also have to contend with lower interconnection fees from rivals as of Jan. 1 as part of the government’s latest effort to promote competition. (WSJ)