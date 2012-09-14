On Trading Desks, This Is What They're Chattering About Right Now

Photo: Business Insider

Sebastien Galy, currency strategist at SocGen, passes along five topics that are of interest to the traders he’s talking to today.Here are his comments directly



When will EUR/USD (the euro) peak?

How long will it take for Spain to ask for help. Today? Next month? When yields are much higher.

JPY is picking up as a source of funding vs USD as UST yields rise

Tensions in Asia around shift in the Chinese political leadership

Feedback loops: how long before higher oil prices and a higher EUR/USD have a negative impact.

For more on what’s going on this morning, see 10 Things You Need To Know Before The Opening Bell >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.