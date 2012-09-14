On Trading Desks, This Is What They're Chattering About Right Now

Joe Weisenthal
Bloomberg Terminal

Photo: Business Insider

Sebastien Galy, currency strategist at SocGen, passes along five topics that are of interest to the traders he’s talking to today.Here are his comments directly

  • When will EUR/USD (the euro) peak?
  • How long will it take for Spain to ask for help. Today? Next month? When yields are much higher.
  • JPY is picking up as a source of funding vs USD as UST yields rise
  • Tensions in Asia around shift in the Chinese political leadership
  • Feedback loops: how long before higher oil prices and a higher EUR/USD have a negative impact.

