On Trading Desks, This Is What They're Chattering About Right Now

Photo: Business Insider
Sebastien Galy, currency strategist at SocGen, passes along five topics that are of interest to the traders he’s talking to today.Here are his comments directly
- When will EUR/USD (the euro) peak?
- How long will it take for Spain to ask for help. Today? Next month? When yields are much higher.
- JPY is picking up as a source of funding vs USD as UST yields rise
- Tensions in Asia around shift in the Chinese political leadership
- Feedback loops: how long before higher oil prices and a higher EUR/USD have a negative impact.
For more on what’s going on this morning, see 10 Things You Need To Know Before The Opening Bell >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.