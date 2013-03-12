A 10-Second Guide To What Traders Are Talking About This Morning

Photo: Reuters/Minoru Iwasaki

From Dave Lutz at Stifel, Nicolaus: China Economic Data cools down – adding to signs of a moderating rebound// China into the FTSE? // Kuroda wants to ramp printing fast as Japan economy slides further – Yen hit despite some BOJ resistance // watching the correlation between Yen and Gold as Japanese players the marginal mover //



Pound has taken out recent lows against the Dollar, but protection not spiking // Italy downgraded to S&P levels on election fears – Yields wider, but market resilient // EU Fins under pressure, led by those Italian banks holding all that paper //

North and South Korea staged dueling war games Monday as threatening rhetoric jumps – market still unmoved // For you Bulls out there, POMO operation today (and all this week) // 10YY, S&P, DXY Jump, Gold whacked on US Growth // S&P and the yield on the 10y hitting new 200-day highs on Friday – bearish? // Tracking “Sell in May” – rally to 1600 will reverse 10%? //

GOP and Dems introduce Budgets far apart this week //

Private equity firms are highlighting the record levels of cash they have returned to investors

// Last week we saw a reversal of the Miners underperforming the metal- watch GDXJ //

Canadian heavy oil strengthened the most in almost six months // Eyes last week was on the WTI contract bouncing off the 200dma // Speculators reduced net-long positions across 18 U.S. futures and options in the week ended March 5 by 9.2% – the lowest since March 2009

