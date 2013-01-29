On Wall Street Trading Desks, Here's What They're Talking About Right Now

Good morning.



Dave Lutz of Stifel, Nicolaus breaks down the top stories that traders are talking about today.

We summarize in bullets.

Markets off a little bit in Europe and the US.

Aussie dollar and the Kiwi up a bit on good economic data.

Uh-oh: WSJ reports that short-interest in stocks is collapsing.

Reserve Bank of India cut rates.

Goldman sells $1 billion worth of stock in Chinese bank ICBC.

Iran cuts off oil and gas sales to Europe.

Billions flowing back into Eurozone peripheral countries.

Mining companies dealing with lower profits.

“Core” bond rates (UK, Germany, US) on the rise.

There’s a rally in bank bonds.

