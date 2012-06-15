24 Trademarked Brands That Everyone Uses As Generic Names

Danielle Schlanger, Kim Bhasin

Companies often hate it when their trademarks are used to describe other products, and see it as a misrepresentation of their brand.There are advantages too. Brands whose names have been adopted by the public for common use have a huge advantage in spreading their names by word-of-mouth.

All of these brands were trademarked at some point in their histories, but a few have lost their legal protection because they became too much of a common name.

Bubble Wrap

Introduced in: 1960

Company: Sealed Air Corporation

What it's supposed to be called: Air bubble packaging

In all its poppable glory, Bubble Wrap was originally called Air Cap. Its inventors first tried to market it as wallpaper, and later as greenhouse insulation. A few years later, it started being used as packaging material, and became popular after it started being used as packaging for IBM computers.

Dumpster

Introduced in: 1936

Company: Dempster Brothers

What it's supposed to be called: Mobile garbage bin

In a mashup of 'Dempster' and 'dump', Dumpster came into being as a mechanical loading system. The term didn't become popular until the company came up with the Dempter Dumpmaster, which was the first front-loading garbage truck that used the system.

Ping Pong

Introduced in: 1901

Company: Jaques & Son

What it's supposed to be called: Table tennis

Ping pong served as a nickname for table tennis since the late 1800s (along with its other nickname, wiff waff), but UK manufacturer Jaques & Son trademarked it after the turn of the century. It would later sell the rights to big-time toy company Parker Brothers, which popularised the name in the U.S.

Escalator

Introduced in: 1900

Company: Otis

What it's supposed to be called: Conveyor transport device, moving stairway

The term became part of the public vernacular when Otis lost a landmark trademark case over the rights to 'escalator' in 1950.

Thermos

Introduced in: 1904

Company: Thermos, LLC.

What it's supposed to be called: Vacuum flask

Thermos, LLC is big on temperature control. Its mantra, 'Hot matters. Cold matters. It matters.,' has apparently resonated with consumers who enjoy their lunches at a certain temperature, as the Thermos has withstood the test of time.

It lost its trademark when the term was declared generic in 1963.

TV Dinner

Introduced in: 1954

Company: C.A. Swanson and Sons

What it's supposed to be called: Frozen meal

The bane of nutritionists and traditionalists, the 'TV Dinner' was popularised by C.A. Swanson and Sons and was thought to be the cultural demise of post-war America. The original brand was called 'TV Brand Frozen Dinner.'

Today, the term 'TV Dinner' is unprotected, and refers to meals in the frozen food aisle à la Lean Cuisine.

Popsicle

Introduced in: 1905

Company: Frank Epperson, later the Joe Lowe Company of New York

What it's supposed to be called: Frozen ice treat on a stick

The legendary birth of the popsicle (Epperson left a syrupy drink outside in the cold overnight) gave way to a beloved American frozen treat, and later on, a number of copyright wars.

Today, the brand Popsicle is trademarked by Unilever, who makes it clear on their website that Popsicle is 'NOT a name for just any frozen pop on a stick.'

Laundromat

Introduced in: 1940

Company: Westinghouse

What it's supposed to be called: Coin laundry shop

The Laundromat brand was first a wall-mounted automatic washing machine, created by legendary electrical company Westinghouse. In the 1950's it was also registered as coin laundry.

The trademark has since been genericized, and laundry shops across the world use it.

JumboTron

Introduced in: 1985

Company: Sony

What it's supposed to be called: Large-screen television

JumboTron is one the biggest non-projection video displays ever made. It originally was a multi-module CRT wall, but it has since adopted LED technology. Commentators and fans alike often call all arena big screens jumbotrons, even though Sony still has the trademark.

Taser

Introduced in: 1974

Company: Jack Cover, then Taser International, Inc.

What it's supposed to be called: Stun gun

Tasers have revolutionised policing, and have saved countless lives by giving officers a tool that deploys non-lethal force. According to CBS' '60 Minutes,' the taser is now used by 16,000 law enforcement agencies in the U.S. and is trademarked by Taser International.


Aspirin

Introduced in: 1897

Company: Bayer Healthcare, LLC.

What it's supposed to be called: Blood-thinning drug, acetylsalicylic acid

Aspirin has a number of properties that has kept it relevant more than 100 years after its invention; it is still used to combat arthritis, reduce fever and menstrual cramps, alleviate toothaches and muscle aches, and thwart blood clotting.

Interestingly, as part of the Treaty of Versailles, Bayer was forced to give up its trademark on Aspirin when Germany was defeated in World War I.

Yo-Yo

Introduced in: 1929

Company: Duncan

What it's supposed to be called: Toy on a string

With its slogan 'if it's not a Duncan, it's not a yo-yo,' Duncan tried to make it clear to the rest of the world that they were the titan and sole keeper of the beloved yo-yo. It was deemed generic in the U.S. in 1965.

Chapstick

Introduced in: 1912

Company: Morton Manufacturing Company

What it's supposed to be called: Lip balm

Chapstick is so popular that there are a number of websites devoted to 'chapstick addiction.' Pfizer still has a registered trademark on this iconic product, yet the brand has become a genericized trademark over time.

Kerosene

Introduced in: 1854

Company: Abraham Gesner (inventor)

What it's supposed to be called: Combustible hydrocarbon liquid, parrafin (UK)

Kerosene is still a critical source of energy for the world's poorest denizens, who lack access to electricity. This gas is used for space heaters and jet fuel, but has been villified by environmentalists for its carbon emissions.

The name was eventually genericized, so it's no longer protected.


Frisbee

Introduced in: 1957

Company: Wham-O

What it's supposed to be called: Flying disc

The frisbee, the college campus and beach day staple, has been trademarked by toy manufacturing giant Wham-O. The American company seems to have a patent on childhood, as they also have trademarked the iconic Hula-Hoop and Slip-'N-Slide.

Jacuzzi

Introduced in: 1956

Company: Jacuzzi

What it's supposed to be called: Hot tub

Little did the Jacuzzi brothers know that their tub equipped with a hydrotherapy pump, created to relieve a family member's rheumatoid arthritis symptoms, would revolutionise relaxation. Who knew that Jacuzzi also manufactures showers and toilets?

Jeep

Pogo Stick

Introduced in: 1920

Company: Max Pohlig and Ernst Gottschall (inventors)

What it's supposed to be called: Spring stilts, hopping vehicle

The youth of today seem to have chosen Playstation over Pogo Sticks; however, these springboards have held onto its original moniker, a combination of Pohlig and Gottschall's surnames.

Velcro

Introduced in: 1941

Company: Velcro

What it's supposed to be called: Tiny hooks that attach to loops and stick together

Perhaps Velcro has become a generic name not only because it is an everyday household item, but because it would be difficult to come up with an alternative.

Plexiglas

Introduced in: 1936

Company: Rohm and Haas

What it's supposed to be called: Moldable plastic, polymethyl methacrylate

Otto Rohm patented Plexiglas just in time for it to be utilized in World War II; glass was replaced in military aircrafts with these shatterproof sheets of plastic. Know anyone who wears dentures or custom orthotics? They can thank Rohm and Haas for their medical devices.

Though other moldable plastics have been derived since this patent was issued, there is still only one patented Plexiglas.

Zipper

Introduced in: 1917

Company: Universal Fastener Company

What it's supposed to be called: Separable fastener

The zipper of 2012 is nearly identical to the zipper patented by Gideon Sundback in 1917. Used in everything from blue jeans to backpacks, suitcases to spacesuits, the zipper and its name have withstood the test of time, though it has since been officially declared generic.

Band-Aid

Introduced in: 1920

Company: Johnson & Johnson

What it's supposed to be called: Adhesive bandage

The Band-Aid was initially met with resistance; according to the Band-Aid website, the original adhesives were manufactured by hand and garnered only $3,000 in revenue its first year on the market. Yet, by 2001, the company reached an impressive milestone of having manufacturing 100 billion Band-Aids.


Kleenex

Xerox

Introduced in: 1938

Company: Xerox

What it's supposed to be called: Copy machine, photocopier

According to Xerox, the first xerographic copy was made in a makeshift laboratory in Astoria, Queens on October 22, 1938. 70-plus years later, trillions of pages have been copied, as college students and interns can attest.

