Trade War Alert: US Makes WTO Complaint Against China, A Day After US Steelmakers Deliver Bad News

The US Trade Representative has filed a WTO complaint against China over steel. You know, it’s the standard stuff — complaints about dumping cheap steel, and improper import duties on specialty steel products.

What’s interesting is that this comes a day after steelmaker NUCOR warned of sluggish demand.

The two are likely not directly connected, but the general theme of countries looking to protect their own in this economy is one that has to be paid attention to.

Again, not everyone can export all at once, and right now China and the US feel they’re battling with each other.

