Trade The Bailout!

This was only a matter of time. After the NASDAQ announced the creation of an index to track companies that have received bailout money, the exchange is set to launch options trading around that index.



Reuters: Nasdaq OMX Group said on Friday it will launch options trading on its three-week old Government Relief Index, which tracks the performance of companies bailed out by U.S. taxpayers. Options will begin trading Monday on NASDAQ OMX PHLX, the options platform Nasdaq acquired in its takeover of the Philadelphia Stock Exchange last year, Nasdaq told Reuters

This is just the start, of course. We still want to see that triple-leveraged short ETF, but we can wait.

