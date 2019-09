The Trade deficit unexpectedly narrowed in May, shrinking to $59.8 billion from $60.5 billion in April (vs. consensus of $62.2 billion). Export prices, meanwhile, surged from 0.9% in June, up from a growth rate of 0.4% the month prior. Import prices stayed steady at 0.3% from 0.5% the previous month.



Graph courtesy Briefing.com

