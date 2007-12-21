FTC OKs GoogleClick; Still Waiting On Europe

As anticipated, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission has given its blessing to Google’s $3.1 billion acquisition of Web ad giant DoubleClick. After eight months of investigation, the commission voted 4-1 not to block the deal, saying in a statement, “after carefully reviewing the evidence, we have concluded that Google’s proposed acquisition of DoubleClick is unlikely to substantially lessen competition.” Release

