Here's What Wall Street Traders Are Chatting About Right Now

Dave Lutz of Stifel, Nicolaus relays to us the conversations he’s having with clients this morning.

General risk off. Copper getting hit hard on weak Chinese data and chatter about higher bad loan numbers.

Despite the weak Chinese PMI, the yuan has hit its highest level against the dollar in 7 months.

There’s a PriceWaterhouseCooper report about China’s mountain of bad debt that’s depressing sentiment.

Eurozone PMIs: weak.

Spanish bond auction: fine.

Steep fall in Japanese exports.

Annual sales of 30-year corporate debt tops $100 billion for first time since the crisis.

Emerging markets like Brazil and Turkey taking defensive measures to keep their currencies weak in the face of massive easing elsewhere.

Also, Michael Block of Phoenix Capital offers a few more observations:



Asia is really getting creamed. We’ll soon see if the ‘Beijing Plunge Protection Squad’ really exists, given the weakness in the Shanghai Composite.

The Japanese yen is now STRONGER than it was before the BOJ did more QE yesterday. May force BOJ into action.

