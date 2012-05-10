US Trade Balance Surges Above Expectations To -$51.8 Billion

UPDATE:



Imports to the U.S. continued to outpace the country’s exports, as the U.S. trade deficit swelled to $51.8 billion from $45.4 billion a month earlier.

Total exports during the month increased by $5.3 billion to $186.8 billion, as imports rose $11.7 billion to $238.6 billion.

Below, total imports to exports over the past few years.

Photo: U.S. Census Bureau

The U.S. ran trade surpluses with Hong Kong, Australia, Singapore, and Egypt, and recorded deficits with China, the E.U., OPEC, Japan, and a number of other countries.

The deficit with China accounted for some 42 per cent of the overall trade balance.

ORIGINAL:

Minutes away from monthly trade data in the U.S., with expectations for the trade balance to widen by $4 billion to -$50 billion in March.

Expectations range from a slight month-on-month decline to -$45 billion to an increase to -$54 billion.

The U.S. Census Bureau will release March data at 8:30 a.m.

Economists forecast the import price index will decline 0.2 per cent sequentially in April, reversing March’s 1.3 per cent increase.

