It's Trade Group vs. Google On Mobile Ads. Guess Who's Going To Win?

Last week, the Mobile Marketing Association, a trade organisation representing mobile advertisers and handset makers, released its standards for mobile display ads on April 24. Important and worthwhile, given the technical nightmare advertisers face when trying to spread their messages on hundreds of different phone types and screen sizes. One problem: Google (GOOG) released its own standards the day before, and the standards are different.



Search Engine Watch thinks that the MMA has rendered Google’s standards useless. Really? We wouldn’t place that bet, but here’s a question: Why didn’t Google talk to the MMA (of which it is a member) before releasing guidelines five days ago? And why didn’t the MMA make sure its (newer) guidelines synched up with Google’s before they went public?

For its part, Google says they’ll play along nicely and “continue working with the MMA to ensure compliance with these and future guidelines.” But it’s yet another reason the mobile ad market is stalled in the U.S. Mobile ad revenues are expected to hit $1.7 billion this year, compared to worldwide spending of $4.6 billion, according to EMarketer.

