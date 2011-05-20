Trade Alert: NYX





34.00 support level is big for NYX

NYX has been beaten up lately, however it found great support above 34.00. This stock is a candidate to buy here and hold for several days. The company is healthy and it has a viable business (stocks will continue to trade). There has been some merger news surrounding the stock lately and that is the reason for the quick decline.

On a technical note, the 34.00 level is huge, if the price breaks below then there will be downside pressure. NYX is still above the 200 day moving average. The volume has also picked up in this stock over the last few months.

