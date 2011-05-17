Trade Alert: ENOC Breaking Out

HedgeFundLIVE–



EnerNOC (ENOC), the company that develops and provides clean and intelligent power solutions to commercial, institutional and industrial customers is up 22% today after being upgraded by Credit Suisse. Looking at the chart above you can see the name is really starting to break out and although a huge move today I think the stock may still have momentum.

1) ENOC is breaking out today on significant volume, already doing 3x it’s day day average.

2) ENOC is still down 14.5% for the year and there could be significant room to the upside.

