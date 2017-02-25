Tracy Morgan's big comeback is a stand-up special coming to Netflix

Tracy Boswell/Netflix Tracy Morgan in his Netflix stand-up special, ‘Staying Alive.’

Tracy Morgan will make his return to stand-up comedy a Netflix affair.

Netflix announced on Friday that it will debut Morgan’s first stand-up special since the 2014 traffic accident that nearly took his life. Titled “Staying Alive,” the special was filmed at the Count Basie Theatre in New Jersey and will debut on the streaming service on Tuesday, May 16.

Here’s Netflix’s description of the special:

“Tracy Morgan’s ‘Staying Alive’ finds the comedy icon exploring his fresh take on life, career and mortality in the wake of surviving a devastating near-fatal traffic collision in 2014. From coping with a traumatic brain injury and learning to walk again to ‘falling for’ his physical therapist and deciding that maybe getting older isn’t such a bad thing, Morgan is back in true form and tackles the most trying time of his life with grace, strength and the jaw-droppingly hilarious point of view fans have grown to love.

Morgan got his start in 1996 on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.” He also starred as the unpredictable Tracy Jordan for seven seasons on NBC comedy “30 Rock,” which was inspired by “SNL.” He has won two Emmys, one for “30 Rock” and another for hosting and guest-starring on “SNL” in 2016.

Currently, he can be seen in the movie “Fist Fight,” and will next star in the Richard Pryor biopic “Richard Pryor: Is It Something I Said?” as celebrated comedian Redd Foxx. He’ll also play the lead on an upcoming comedy series for TBS.

Netflix has been inking deals with big-name comedians for the past year. Morgan’s special follows this week’s news of a two-special deal with Louis C.K., and follows the estimated $US100 million deal with Jerry Seinfeld for the next season of “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” and two original stand-up specials. Amy Schumer, Chris Rock, and David Chappelle also have specials heading to Netflix.

