Tracy Morgan Has Been Transferred From Hospital To A Rehab Center

Comedian Tracy Morgan has been released from the hospital and transferred to a rehab center, according to a The Wrap.

Morgan, 45, was involved in a six-vehicle accident on the New Jersey Turnpike nearly two weeks ago following a stand-up performance in Delaware that left the comedian in critical condition.

The comedian’s publicist, Lewis Kay, released the following statement:

“Tracy has been transferred to an undisclosed rehab center, where he is expected to remain for the next few weeks. While he is continuing to show signs of improvement, he still has a long way to go.”

Morgan was in intensive care at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick for multiple injuries including a broken nose, femur, leg, and ribs.

His condition has since been upgraded to fair.

Morgan’s longtime writer and comedian James McNair was killed in the June 7 accident when a Walmart truck crashed into the comedian’s limo bus. Two others were injured.

The truck driver, 35-year-old Kevin Roper, was charged with one count of death by auto and four counts of assault by auto.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.