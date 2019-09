Comedian Tracy Morgan stopped by “Conan” last night to discuss his views on Mitt Romney, Barack Obama and plans to start a baseball franchise. Morgan pontificated on the potential high points of a Romney presidency, while explaining to Conan why Obama is a “gangbanger.”



