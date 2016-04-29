Tracy Morgan remembers the time he got thrown out of a party at Prince's house

Tracy Morgan was once kicked out of a star-studded party at Prince’s house.

The comedian considers himself a Prince super-fan since the 1982 album “1999.” He told Billboard magazine that the singer’s 1985 song “Condition of the Heart” helped him through the grief of his father’s death.

“I remember when my pops died [in 1987],” he said. “I listened to ‘Condition of the Heart’ as soon as we got back from the burial, for 24 hours [in a row]. That was the last song I said, ‘Dad, listen to this!’ And my father said, ‘That’s a good record.'”

Fast-forward to about 2009: Morgan said he boarded a bus to a party at Prince’s then-home in Los Angeles. “Jennifer Lopez, everybody was on this bus,” he said.

At the party, Prince performed for his guests in the living room. And there was plenty of alcohol flowing, which Morgan said he certainly took advantage of.

But it seems the “30 Rock” alum overstayed his welcome:

“At the end of the night, me and my boy Bradley were drunk. We had these two girls on the sofa and we were talking, joking, laughing. Prince and his wife came downstairs and they had on purple pajamas. He said, ‘Tracy, get the f— out!’ As I walked out the door, I grabbed him by the back of the neck and I pulled him close to me. I noticed that mole on his face — he was so pretty, I turned gay for about five seconds — and I said, ‘My father loved ‘When Doves Cry.’ And he said, ‘Yeah, yeah. Just get the f— out.'”

On how Prince influenced the comedian, Morgan said, “He was free, he came from the heart. He was talking about making love, he was a sexy man!”

