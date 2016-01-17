Tracy Morgan is going to star in an FX comedy from 'Key and Peele's' Jordan Peele

Getty Images Tracy Morgan at the 2015 Emmys Governors Ball.

Tracy Morgan could return to TV with an FX comedy series.

FX announced the project during the Television Critics Association press tour on Saturday in Los Angeles.

Morgan will star in and develop the project, on which Jordan Peele (Comedy Central’s “Key and Peele”) will serve as an executive producers.

This project follows after a previous TV deal with FX was derailed by Morgan’s injuries and recuperation from a car crash. FX Networks CEO, John Landgraf, said FX has always planned on upholding its commitment to Morgan.

The new comedy project follows Morgan’s character, a career criminal, who’s released from prison after 15 long years, hoping to reintegrate into a society that long ago left him behind. Fresh out of prison, his only expertise is making grilled cheese with an iron. Now, he must navigate a modern world of political correctness, internet, and self-driving cars.

This would be Morgan’s first TV series since starring for seven seasons on NBC’s “30 Rock.” Production on the project will begin this summer, but it’s important to remember that many pilots never make it to TV.

John Carcieri (“Eastbound & Down”), Eric Tannenbaum (“Two and a Half Men”), and Joel Zadak (“Key and Peele”) will serve as executive producers alongside Morgan and Peele on the half-hour comedy pilot.

Morgan was badly injured and went into a come for two weeks in a June

2014 accident after a Wal-Mart truck hit the comedian’s limo. Comic James “Jimmy Mack” McNair was killed as a result.

Read more live coverage from the Television Critics Association press tour.

