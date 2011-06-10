Tracy Morgan Puts NBC In Some Hot Water With Homophobic Rant

Tracy Morgan may have finally crossed the line with a new “set” in his standup routine.



He apparently told audiences at a recent show that if he found out his son was gay, he’d stab him.

We put the word set in quotes above because Morgan’s standup is largely a rambling, disorganized rant — and it’s been hovering near straight-up homophobia for a while now.

When we saw Morgan perform for a sold-out crowd at Carnegie Hall last November, his gay jokes put the audience on edge because they weren’t so much jokes as they were angry missives.

In fact, it’s been a staple of Morgan’s act for months now to simply point out he doesn’t believe people can be born gay.

There’s no set-up. There’s no punchline. And when he says it, you can see the hairs stand up on the necks of the people in front of you.

But Morgan has largely been protected by the publicity profile he’s carved out as a result of his work on NBC’s “30 Rock.”

When Morgan appears on a late-night show, he comes off like a spacey loose cannon.

Tina Fey nervously humours him, and Alec Baldwin distracts from Morgan’s antics by doing a spot-on impression of him.

Of course, neither of them is responsible for Morgan.

But now, NBC might be. Morgan’s had to apologise for off-colour comments before, but never anything this clear-cut and vile.

One thing’s for sure — fewer Emmy voters will be checking his name on the ballot.

(By the way — Zach Galifianakis should heed this cautionary tale. His gay joke in Rolling Stone this week has a lot of eyebrows raised — and we take it back about him going into politics.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.