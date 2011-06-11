Here Is Tina Fey's Fantastic Response To Tracy Morgan's Homophobic Rant

Looks like NBC isn’t taking any chances when it comes to Tracy Morgan’s wild behaviour.



Even after Morgan apologized for a homophobic standup rant that included him saying he’d “stab” his own son for being gay, statements were issued by his boss and boss’s boss.

Tina Fey, the creator of Morgan’s show “30 Rock,” said:

“I’m glad to hear that Tracy apologized for his comments. Stand-up comics may have the right to ‘work out’ their material in its ugliest and rawest form in front of an audience, but the violent imagery of Tracy’s rant was disturbing to me at a time when homophobic hate crimes continue to be a life-threatening issue for the GLBT Community. It also doesn’t line up with the Tracy Morgan I know, who is not a hateful man and is generally much too sleepy and self-centered to ever hurt another person.”

“I hope for his sake that Tracy’s apology will be accepted as sincere by his gay and lesbian coworkers at ’30 Rock,’ without whom Tracy would not have lines to say, clothes to wear, sets to stand on, scene partners to act with, or a printed-out paycheck from accounting to put in his pocket. The other producers and I pride ourselves on “30 Rock” being a diverse, safe, and fair workplace.”

NBC chairman Bob Greenblatt said:

“I speak for NBC and myself personally when I say we do not condone hate or violence of any kind and I am pleased to see Tracy Morgan apologizing for recent homophobic remarks in his standup appearance. We will always recognise an artist’s freedom to express him or herself, but not when reckless things are said no matter what the context. Unfortunately, Tracy’s comments reflect negatively on both 30 Rock and NBC — two very all-inclusive and diverse organisations -– and we have made it clear to him that this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated.”

