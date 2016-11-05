Tracy Morgan says he forgives the truck driver who almost killed him

When someone can joke about the accident that almost killed them, you know they have come a long way. That’s especially true for Tracy Morgan.

On Thursday’s episode of TBS’s “Conan,” the comedian and “30 Rock” star showed just how much he has moved beyond his gruesome 2014 car accident when he talked about his feelings toward the Walmart truck driver who badly injured him and killed his friend, fellow comedian James “Jimmy Mack” McNair.

“I forgave him and I’m not even mad at him no more,” Morgan told host Conan O’Brien.

Morgan then added, “You know who is mad at him? All my white neighbours.”

He said he recently moved to a nicer neighbourhood, which is clearly a nod to the settlement he reached with Walmart last year, the terms of which weren’t disclosed. Whatever it was, it was good enough to buy a new Lamborghini in addition to moving into a richer neighbourhood.

“How fast do you drive in your Lamborghini?” Conan asked.

“Thirty miles per hour, so everyone in the neighbourhood could see it,” Morgan replied. “They have never seen a black motherf—er in a Lamborghini.”

Watch the video of Tracy Morgan on “Conan” below:

