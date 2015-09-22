Tracy Morgan in talks to star in first movie since the car accident that halted his career

Following the touching return of Tracy Morgan at the Emmys Sunday night, there’s news that the funnyman is one step closer to returning to the big screen.

According to The Wrap, Morgan is in negotiations to join Ice Cube and Charlie Day (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) in the comedy “Fist Fight.”

This would be the first movie Morgan would be involved in since he was seriously injured in 2014 when a Walmart truck hit the limo Morgan and others were riding in on the New Jersey Turnpike.

The comedy follows a teacher (Day) who is challenged to a fist fight by a tougher colleague (Cube).

Morgan’s role has not been disclosed, according to The Wrap, but the news shows that the comic is on the road to recovery.

At Sunday’s Emmys, Morgan took the stage towards the end of the evening and thanked everyone for their well-wishes. He also told the audience that he had suffered a traumatic brain injury due to the accident, which put him in a coma for eight days.

Morgan will next host “Saturday Night Live” on October 17.

