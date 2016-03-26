Tracy Morgan says he contemplated suicide after his coma, but one thing saved him

In June of 2014, comedian Tracy Morgan was critically injured and went into a coma following a horrific six-vehicle pileup on the New Jersey Turnpike.

It’s been a long recovery for Morgan, but he’s made strides, including hosing “Saturday Night Live.”

But in a candid recent interview with Rolling Stone, Morgan admitted that while recovering from the accident, he didn’t know if he could be funny again.

“I said, ‘If my funny ever went away, I’d die,'” Morgan tells the magazine. “And I thought I was going to die for a long time. My thoughts — I was in a very dark place. I was sitting right here, contemplating suicide. I couldn’t walk.”

Morgan has gotten over that painful hurdle, as it’s more than evident he can still make people laugh. Since his “SNL” hosting gig, he’s gone back on the stand-up circuit and has many TV and movie roles in the works.

He’s also working on a comedy special, and the working title is fitting: “Stayin’ Alive.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.