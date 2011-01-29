TNT Apologizes After Tracy Morgan Calls Sarah Palin "Great Masturbation Material" On Live TV

Do you blame the question or the answer?



Comedian Tracy Morgan joined Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley live at Madison Square Garden on Inside the NBA Thursday night, after Smith stopped him and asked him to pick between Sarah Palin and Tina Fey.

“He’s the only one who can settle [this argument],” said Smith.

Morgan responded by saying that Palin was “good masturbation material… the glasses and all of that… great masturbation material.”

Oof. And yet, c’mon, what did they expect him to say?

Barkley and Smith cracked up with shocked laughter, and Ernie Johnson appeared to be trying to pretend the conversation wasn’t happening at all.

Needless to say, once the video went immediately viral TNT issued an apology later that night:

“It’s unfortunate Mr. Morgan showed a lack of judgment on our air with his inappropriate comments,” said Turner spokesman Jeff Pomeroy in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

In fairness to Morgan, if you ask that sort of question to a comedian, you’re basically asking for him to give an inappropriate answer.

Video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.