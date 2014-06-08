The Truck Driver Who Caused The Accident That Left Tracy Morgan Critically Injured Had Dozed Off

ABC’s Josh Margolin and Ben Candea are reportingthe truck driver who critically injured comedian Tracy Morgan and killed one of his writers early Saturday had dozed off before slamming into Morgan’s limo bus.

“Driver failed to observe slow-moving traffic ahead,” New Jersey State Police Sgt. First Class Gregory Williams said. “He observed at the last minute — just prior to impact — the limo bus carrying Morgan and his party.”

Morgan’s condition has stabilised but he remains in intensive care at a New Jersey hospital. Two others were injured in the six-vehicle wreck.

Click here to read the full story »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.