Former NBA Star Tracy McGrady Threw A Vicious Elbow In His Last-Place Chinese Team's Blowout Loss This Weekend

Tracy McGrady’s Qingdao Eagles are 0-7 right now.
They’re dead last in the Chinese Basketball Association standings, and trail the second-to-last place team by two games.
In their 116-102 loss to the Beijing Ducks on Saturday, McGrady’s frustration boiled over when he unleashed a horrible elbow into the chest of an opponent as he was jogging down the floor after a made three-pointer. McGrady still had 37 points, but this elbow was the big story.
The player did a little finger wag, which set T-Mac off.
This is about as cheap as a cheap-shot gets:
