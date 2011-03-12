Tracy McGrady Is Alive And Starting In Detroit

Photo: AP Images

If you didn’t realise that Tracy McGrady was playing for the Pistons this season, don’t worry about it.In fact, the most notable thing the Pistons have done this season was nearly mutiny against head coach John Kuester.)



Anyway, T-Mac, who spent much of his career accused of being a ball-hog, has played well at the point guard position. He was then injured and Rodney Stuckey—one of the young-ish players the Pistons are counting on down the road—had resumed the role.

But last night, in a stunner, McGrady started at point guard again, and Stuckey came off the bench. From The Detroit News:

“Right now we’re searching, again, we’re always searching,” Kuester said. “Who’s gonna give us the most out of certain spots and situations. I thought Tracy was outstanding tonight, his leadership and ability to control the game.”

McGrady may be doing a darn good job of remaking, maybe even redeeming, himself. But McGrady won’t be around much longer. Stuckey, on the other hand, is the closest thing the Pistons have to a future.

Win now or look to the future? The Pistons aren’t the first team to face this problem. What makes it so grim is the possibility that Stuckey just may never be able to give them what they want, and McGrady’s short-term pay-off is the only promise they have left.

