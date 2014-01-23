How Warren Buffett's 29 Year-Old Lieutenant Made The Legendary Investor Her Mentor

At Harvard Business School, Tracy Britt Cool wrote an essay about her career hopes: “My goal is to work with a great investor, who even more importantly is a wonderful teacher and mentor.”

She got her wish.

The 29-year-old has risen through the ranks at Berkshire Hathaway and is now one of Warren Buffett’s top lieutenants, according to a new profile by Bloomberg’s Noah Buhayar and Laura Colby.

Some interesting nuggets from the story:

She oversees subsidiaries with combined sales over $US4 billion and more than 10,000 employees.

Cool grew up working on her family’s farm in Kansas before attending Harvard.

She interned at Lehman and BofA and worked at Fidelity.

Buffett walked her down the aisle at her wedding in September (Cool’s father passed away).

Cool has a “low-key manner” like Buffett, but her role is basically to manage “problem” companies and make them successful.

“Tracy can be of particular value, I think, to my successor,” Buffett told Bloomberg.

This isn’t the first press for Cool. This summer, the Wall Street Journal called her a “rising star.”

Read the full report at Bloomberg »

