How Warren Buffett's 29 Year-Old Lieutenant Made The Legendary Investor Her Mentor

Steven Perlberg
Tracy Britt Cool, Berkshire HathawayPaul Morigi/Getty Images

At Harvard Business School, Tracy Britt Cool wrote an essay about her career hopes: “My goal is to work with a great investor, who even more importantly is a wonderful teacher and mentor.”

She got her wish.

The 29-year-old has risen through the ranks at Berkshire Hathaway and is now one of Warren Buffett’s top lieutenants, according to a new profile by Bloomberg’s Noah Buhayar and Laura Colby.

Some interesting nuggets from the story:

  • She oversees subsidiaries with combined sales over $US4 billion and more than 10,000 employees.
  • Cool grew up working on her family’s farm in Kansas before attending Harvard.
  • She interned at Lehman and BofA and worked at Fidelity.
  • Buffett walked her down the aisle at her wedding in September (Cool’s father passed away).
  • Cool has a “low-key manner” like Buffett, but her role is basically to manage “problem” companies and make them successful.
  • “Tracy can be of particular value, I think, to my successor,” Buffett told Bloomberg.

This isn’t the first press for Cool. This summer, the Wall Street Journal called her a “rising star.”

Read the full report at Bloomberg »

