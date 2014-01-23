How Warren Buffett's 29 Year-Old Lieutenant Made The Legendary Investor Her Mentor

At Harvard Business School, Tracy Britt Cool wrote an essay about her career hopes: “My goal is to work with a great investor, who even more importantly is a wonderful teacher and mentor.”
She got her wish.
The 29-year-old has risen through the ranks at Berkshire Hathaway and is now one of Warren Buffett’s top lieutenants, according to a new profile by Bloomberg’s Noah Buhayar and Laura Colby.
Some interesting nuggets from the story:
- She oversees subsidiaries with combined sales over $US4 billion and more than 10,000 employees.
- Cool grew up working on her family’s farm in Kansas before attending Harvard.
- She interned at Lehman and BofA and worked at Fidelity.
- Buffett walked her down the aisle at her wedding in September (Cool’s father passed away).
- Cool has a “low-key manner” like Buffett, but her role is basically to manage “problem” companies and make them successful.
- “Tracy can be of particular value, I think, to my successor,” Buffett told Bloomberg.
This isn’t the first press for Cool. This summer, the Wall Street Journal called her a “rising star.”
