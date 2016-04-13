A celebrity trainer is bringing her exclusive health food to Target

Donald Bowers/Getty Images Tracy Anderson has built a fitness empire.

Celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson is collaborating with Target.

Anderson, who is famous for training top-tier celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow and Madonna, has released a line of organic protein bars and protein shake mixes that will be sold by the retailer nationwide, Well+Good has reported.

The Target products will be considerably less expensive than what she sells on her website.

A 28-day supply of her protein shakes costs $111 or $120 on her website, whereas at Target, the protein shakes will cost just $29.99 and a box of the bars will cost $6.99.

“I am thrilled to finally have bar and shake meal replacements on the big box retail shelf,” Anderson said to Well+Good. “We all lead busy lives and we need support to be all that we can be. While I completely believe in living a life full of whole foods, I also believe that we need healthier, easily accessible, and controlled options to lose and maintain weight.”

This is not Anderson’s first venture into making her famously exclusive fitness brand available to the masses. She has also made her workouts available via DVD and through streaming.



Anderson also has a line of apparel, making her a viable competitor for Lululemon.

The partnership with Anderson marks Target’s second high-profile fitness collaboration this year. In January, it announced a partnership with SoulCycle that will make the cycling class’s apparel available at Target stores. In an interesting twist, Anderson has blasted spinning, telling Redbook in 2013 that it “bulks your thighs.”

