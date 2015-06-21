Combine tractor derby is disturbingly competitive and yet absolutely awesome

Combine tractors are going head to head at the annual combine tractor derby in Lind, Washington. Farmers decorate and arm their tractors in preparation for the event. The derby draws up to 4,000-5,000 people each year and has been a summer staple in the community since 1988.
Produced by Emma Fierberg. Video courtesy of Associated Press.
