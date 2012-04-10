This Music Startup Just Opened An Office In SF To Make It Easier For Celebrities To Stop By

Visiting the office of a startup reveals not only its growth, but also its culture.



Tracks.by co-founders Matt Schlicht and Mazy Kazerooni gave us a tour of their new office in downtown San Francisco. Five people work there.

Before, the 20-something founders were working out of their living room in Daly City.

Schlicht said that being in the city makes it easier for artists, celebrities, and the top social media experts from around the world to stop by. The founders were part of the early team at Ustream, who worked with artists who used videos as a way to build their influence online. Eventually, Schlicht and Kazerooni helped Lil Wayne get 36 million Facebook fans.

Wanting to do the same for other artists, the founders created Tracks.by to help artists use online engagement to drive sales of their new music videos.

Tracks.by is backed by Path’s co-founder Dave Morin, AngelList co-founder Naval Ravikant, and a list of other angel investors.

Here’s a look at their new office:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.